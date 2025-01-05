WASHINGTON, Jan 5 — Virginia Foxx, 81, a Republican representative from North Carolina, fell while walking down the marble staircase outside the House chamber at US Capitol building yesterday.

Her communications team told Newsweek that Foxx, who was on her way to speak with her family in the gallery, sustained minor cuts but proceeded to the Attending Physician’s office under her own power for treatment.

The incident highlights concerns over the health and safety of elderly lawmakers, as it follows recent accidents involving Nancy Pelosi, 84, and Mitch McConnell, 82.

Pelosi was hospitalised after a hip injury in Luxembourg, while McConnell sprained his wrist in a fall during a Senate Republican lunch on Capitol Hill.

Foxx’s communication director, Alex Ives, confirmed that she is “okay” and thanked medical personnel for their assistance following the fall.

Foxx, who has served in Congress since 2005, remains active in legislative duties, including tallying votes for Speaker Mike Johnson’s re-election on the first day of the 119th Congress.

As the chair of the House Committee on Education and Labour since 2023, Foxx has been a prominent figure in shaping GOP legislative priorities.

Her fall adds to a growing conversation about the demands placed on ageing lawmakers and their ability to safely navigate the physical rigours of Capitol Hill.