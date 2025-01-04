LONDON, Jan 4 — Researchers have uncovered hundreds of dinosaur footprints dating back to the middle Jurassic era in a quarry in Oxfordshire, southern England, showing that reptiles such as the nine-metre predator Megalosaurus moved along enormous tracks.

The dig at Dewars Farm Quarry found five extensive trackways, one of which measured more than 150 metres in length, researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Birmingham said on Thursday.

Four of the tracks were made by gigantic, long-necked, herbivorous dinosaurs called sauropods, most likely to be Cetiosaurus, an up to 18-metre-long cousin of the well-known Diplodocus, they said.

The fifth trackway was made by the carnivorous theropod dinosaur Megalosaurus, which had distinctive three-toed feet with claws.

The carnivore and herbivore tracks, which are about 166 million years old, cross over at one point, raising questions about whether and how the two types of dinosaur were interacting, the researchers said.

Megalosaurus was the first dinosaur to be scientifically named and described in 1824, kick-starting the last 200 years of dinosaur science and public interest.

Emma Nicholls, vertebrate palaeontologist ay the Oxford University Museum of Natural History, said: “Scientists have known about and been studying Megalosaurus for longer than any other dinosaur on Earth, and yet these recent discoveries prove there is still new evidence of these animals out there, waiting to be found.”

This handout photograph taken by vertebrate palaeontologist, Dr Emma Nicholls shows members of the excavation team working on the footprints at the Dewars Farm Quarry, north of Oxford in central England in June last year. — AFP pic/Emma Nicholls/Oxford University Museum Of Natural History

The buried prints came to light when quarry worker Gary Johnson felt “unusual bumps” as he was stripping the clay back with his vehicle in order to expose the quarry floor.

More than one hundred researchers then excavated in the site in June, where they found around 200 footprints, the universities said in a statement. — Reuters