SEOUL, Jan 3 — A dog named Pudding, left orphaned after the Jeju Air crash, has been rescued by South Korea’s animal rights organisation Care.

Found wandering alone in a village in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla Province, Pudding’s heartbreaking story has touched many.

“We determined that it was unsafe for Pudding to roam the village without a caretaker,” Care shared on its social media.

“After contacting the grieving family at the funeral, we decided to look after Pudding until a suitable guardian can be found.”

Pudding had lived with a 80-year-old man, the eldest victim of the crash, who tragically lost his life alongside eight members of his family, including his wife, daughter, and five-year-old granddaughter.

In the days following the accident, Pudding was often seen wandering between the family home and the village centre, observing passing cars and buses, as though searching for its lost family. Villagers, moved by the dog’s plight, began feeding it in their absence.

When Care volunteers arrived, they found Pudding sitting quietly outside the village hall.

“When we approached, it ran toward us with excitement, as if still waiting for its family,” they recalled. The encounter revealed the profound bond the dog had with its late caretakers.

Pudding has since been transported to Seoul for medical care. Though uneasy during the car ride, the dog has been described as calm and gentle.

Initial examinations showed traces of harmful food like onions and chicken bones in Pudding’s vomit, prompting immediate treatment.

Care is now ensuring Pudding’s safety and health while searching for a loving home.

“We will look after Pudding until a suitable guardian can be found,” they assured.

From the devastation of loss, Pudding’s rescue stands as a testament to the compassion that can emerge in the darkest times, reminding us all of the enduring connections between humans and their animal companions.