KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Watching Christmas films has long been a beloved tradition, setting the perfect mood for celebration.

From timeless classics like Home Alone (1990), Jingle All the Way (1996), and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), these Hollywood favourites are staples in many homes during the holiday season.

But this year, why not take a break from the usual lineup and discover something new?

Malay Mail has curated a list of five gems from across the globe, offering fresh and diverse takes on the holiday spirit.

Merry Christmas (1984) — Hong Kong

‘Merry Christmas’ is a fast-paced, family-oriented comedy. — Screencap from via YouTube/Fortune Star Media Limited

Merry Christmas is a fast-paced, family-friendly comedy that follows Baldy (Karl Maka), a single father who navigates misadventures in love and parenthood during the holiday season.

Though Christmas isn’t the main focus, the festive backdrop adds an extra layer of energy, enhancing the film’s playful humour and heart-warming moments. It’s a refreshing alternative to the more cynical holiday fare that often dominates the season.

Tokyo Godfathers (2003) — Japan

‘Tokyo Godfathers’ remained one of the best animation works for Japanese animator, Satoshi Kon. — Screencap from YouTube/GKIDS Films

Satoshi Kon’s Tokyo Godfathers is a heartfelt yet gritty holiday animated film that follows three homeless individuals who find an abandoned baby and embark on a journey to reunite her with her parents.

Blending traditional holiday themes, such as the power of miracles, with raw realism, it offers a unique and impactful perspective on the festive season.

Winning the Mainichi Film Concours award for Best Animated Film in 2004, it remains one of Kon’s most celebrated works.

A Christmas Tale (2008) — France

Arnaud Desplechin’s A Christmas Tale subverts the traditional Christmas movie, centring on a family reunion sparked by the news that the matriarch (Catherine Deneuve) has leukaemia.

What unfolds is a poignant exploration of love, loss, and the complex bonds that hold a family together.

Premiering at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or, the film reminds us that the holidays are not always about perfection, but about embracing the messy, often difficult realities of family life.

Jolly Life (2009) — Turkiye

‘Jolly Life’ is considered the first Christmas film in Turkish cinema history. — Screencap from YouTube/Beşiktaş Kültür Merkezi

Jolly Life follows Riza Senyurt (Yılmaz Erdoğan), a working-class man who reluctantly takes on the role of a mall Santa, despite not understanding the character.

This tension drives a narrative that explores themes of identity, cultural divides, and the complexities of modern life.

The film became one of the highest-grossing Turkish films of 2009, earning multiple nominations at the 3rd Yeşilçam Awards. It was also featured in competition at the 29th International Istanbul Film Festival and is considered the first Christmas-themed film in Turkish cinema history.

KNK Santa Claus Dari Jakarta? (2021) — Indonesia

KNK: Santa Claus dari Jakarta? is another heart-warming family comedy-drama about Daniel (Dirly), a father who moves his family to Jakarta in search of a better life, only to become entangled in gambling and mounting debts.

Focused on themes of family and redemption, the film tells a powerful story of change and hope, capturing the essence of the holiday season.

It also serves as a tribute to actor and comedian Rony Dozer, who died shortly before the film’s release, and features a spin-off short, Kurindu Natal Keluarga.

These films are available on streaming platforms like iQIYI, MAXstreme, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and YouTube, offering a refreshing way to celebrate the season with unique stories from across the globe.