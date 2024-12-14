WASHINGTON, Dec 14 — A pair of British brothers earned a Guinness World Record for their collection of 48,339 different Pokémon cards.

Pokémon Trading Card game superfans Owen and Conner Gray took the record for the largest collection of Pokémon cards from Benjamin DeGuire, whose collection was tallied at 34,310 in 2023, United Press International (UPI) reported.

“The slogan is ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ and that’s what we’ve tried to do,” Owen Gray told Guinness World Records.

The Gray brothers’ 48,339 cards come from several different countries and are printed in multiple different languages.

“We have all of them bar the Dutch language. That became impossible for us to find,” Conner said.

“Anyone with any Dutch first edition, let us know,” Owen added.

The siblings said one of their most fortuitous finds came when they bought some bags full of cards that had been found in an attic.

“There were probably about 3 to 4,000 cards just thrown into JD Sports bags and in that combination were two gold star Charizards, which today are worth anywhere between £5,000-25,000 (RM28,262-RM141,319) each,” Owen said. “They weren’t in bad condition at all.”

Conner offered some tongue-in-cheek advice for other aspiring Pokémon collectors, urging them to “save their money.”

The brothers are now taking their cards on a tour of US collector shows scheduled for the next year. — Bernama-UPI