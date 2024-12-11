KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 – In a year dominated by sporting triumphs and controversies, Malaysian internet users once again turned to Google to satisfy their thirst for information.

Google’s Year in Search 2024 report highlights the nation’s collective curiosity, with football, government initiatives, and public figures taking centre stage.

Topping the list, football fever swept across Malaysia as the UEFA Euro 2024, where Spain clinched a 2-1 victory over England, captured fans’ excitement.

Following closely behind was the Rahmah cash contribution, reflecting Malaysians’ keen interest in understanding the government’s cash assistance scheme.

The newly launched Central Database Hub (Padu) also sparked widespread intrigue, placing it third on the search list after its mid-year unveiling.

Sports continued to dominate Malaysians’ Google searches, with the AFC Asian Cup and Olympics 2024 securing the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

In the realm of public figures, actress Ruhainies topped the list, largely due to her well-publicised controversy involving Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz. The duo made headlines early in the year following their encounter with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department for khalwat (close proximity).

National pride also emerged as a theme, as search engine queries focused on Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang.

The cyclist’s dramatic disqualification from the men’s keirin event at the 2024 Paris Olympics not only stirred emotions but also secured him the second spot in public figure searches.

Badminton enthusiasts were captivated by Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the Thai player who outperformed former world champion Loh Kean Yew at the Malaysia Open.

His performance earned him the position of fourth most-searched person, reflecting the country’s avid badminton following.

Finally, Faisal Halim, Selangor FC’s dynamic winger, became a figure of interest following a shocking acid attack incident.

The devastating event positioned him as the fifth most-searched name, underscoring the continued prominence of sports figures in Malaysian searches.