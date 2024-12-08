KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — In the tranquil neighbourhood of Bukit Damansara, a Persian-inspired café and deli, Fari and Ali’s Kitchen, stands as a testament to how a simple craving can blossom into a business.

It all began four years ago when a craving for cream puffs set into motion an entrepreneurial journey for co-founders Sharifah Samira Syed Anwar and Sharifah Athirah Syed Azmin.

While many businesses were severely affected during the Covid-19 pandemic back in 2020, a window of opportunity opened for those who capitalised on digital platforms.

That was the case for Samira.

Samira, an Iranian-Malaysian with a background in economics, was working with a consultancy when her mother’s request for homemade cream puffs changed her career path.

For the uninitiated, cream puffs are a big deal in Iran and it’s one of the top sellers at any pastry shop.

Despite having no culinary training, Samira’s experimental baking to satisfy her mother’s cravings set the foundation for a home business.

“The cream puffs turned out really well, so much so that my mother suggested I start selling them,” recalled Samira.

She initially was reluctant to the idea due to her work commitments but eventually tried baking over and over again for her extended family.

“My cousins end up being my guinea pigs to perfect the cream puffs,” said the 32-year-old.

She then set up an Instagram page and was surprised by the growing number of orders.

Two years into this venture, Samira decided to leave her job, transforming a small lot at her condominium in Bangsar into a bakery for her business.

A year later, she saw more potential in the businesses and invited her cousin Athirah on board for a more ambitious venture beyond cream puffs which led to the current cafe and restaurant concept at Bukit Damansara.

Together, they nurtured a vision that expanded beyond cream puffs, offering dishes made using some main ingredients imported from Iran.

“We started with sandwiches and slowly introduced Persian and Mediterranean deli lunches,” explained Athirah who brought her expertise in advertising and marketing into the business.

“It was important for us to evolve beyond traditional Iranian dishes and offer something unique,” she added.

Fari and Ali’s Kitchen is adorned with design elements from Isfahan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Their inviting café is adorned with elements from Isfahan — from colourful carpets to traditional tableware — with each piece sourced from Iran to create an authentic atmosphere.

Samira also brought her mother on board to add some home-cooked recipes to the menu.

Every Tuesday, Samira’s mother features her signature recipes as set lunches, while Saturday pop-ups offer heartfelt home-cooked meals.

A feature wall at Fari and Ali’s Kitchen is dedicated to nostalgic photos of Samira’s grandparents. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

The café’s name, Fari and Ali, pays homage to Samira’s grandparents, encapsulating the cherished memories from childhood when she used to spend time with them in Iran during holidays.

Despite being raised in Malaysia, the cultural essence of her Iranian heritage is woven into the very fabric of the café.

“Though they have both passed, their spirit lives on here,” Samira shared, pointing to a wall adorned with nostalgic photos of her grandparents.

