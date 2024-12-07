KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Zeekr 009 has officially launched in Malaysia and it is a premium electric MPV that competes with the likes of the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire. Prior to this, Zeekr Malaysia has accepted bookings for the 3-row MPV since early October.

Zeekr 009 Malaysia Pricing

The Zeekr 009 is offered in two variants and here’s the official pricing in Malaysia:

Zeekr 009 Luxury (7-seater) – RM349,800

Zeekr 009 Ultra-Luxury (6-seater) – RM359,800

For the first 500 customers, Zeekr Malaysia is offering a Zeekr Wallbox home charger valued at RM8,000, Portable charger and solar film. The Zeekr 009 comes with a 5-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, 8-year/160,000km battery warranty and 2-years of connected services.

Both variants come in 3 exterior colour options — Phantom Black, Electric Blue and Crystal White Pearl, and three interior colour schemes — Black; Stone Grey & Polar White; and Midnight Blue & Polar White.

The Zeekr 009 is currently the most powerful fully electric MPV in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

Zeekr 009 Malaysia Specs and Key Features

The Zeekr 009 is currently the most premium and most powerful fully electric MPV in Malaysia. Both variants are equipped with a twin motor setup pushing 450kW (603hp) and 693Nm of torque. It boasts a 0-100 km time of just 4.5 seconds.

Zeekr 009 features a four-wheel drive system with double-wishbone multi-link independent suspension setup. For greater ride comfort, it is also equipped with electronic vibration-damping technology air suspension with automatic levelling support.

Both Zeekr 009 models are equipped with a large 116kWh battery with a WLTP-rated range of 582km on a single charge. It supports 150kW DC fast charging and 10-80 per cent charge takes about 30 minutes.

For overnight charging, Zeekr 009 comes with a three phase 11kW AC onboard charger for both versions.

In terms of seating arrangements, the Luxury model with 7 seats are configured in a 2-2-3 configuration. Meanwhile, the Ultra-Luxury 6-seater version is configured in a 2-2-2 layout.

The front seats feature 12-way adjustable memory seats, massage function and ventilation. For the second row, there’s a 1.1 metre ultra-long electric slide rail for adjustments.

The electric MPV is offered with Sofaro First Class Aeronautic seats which come with adjustable leg rest, seat ventilation, massage and memory functions. The third-row passengers also get a one-button electric easy entry and exit function.

The interior also features 10.25″ Full HD LCD instrument cluster and a 35.95″ augmented reality (AR) head up display, along with a 15.05″ OLED touch screen infortainment system, 17″ OLED roof mounted screen, second row door smartbar screen, 30 Yamaha surround luxury speakers with loudspeakers built into the headrest, 50W fast wireless charger for your phone, 9x USB-C ports and face recognition driver monitoring system.

The interior also features 10.25″ Full HD LCD instrument cluster and a 35.95″ augmented reality (AR) head up display, among others. — SoyaCincau pic

The Zeekr 009 is also loaded with a comprehensive Vehicle Guard and Vehicle Safety Protection System which includes the 360-degree camera and digital video recording. It also offers comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features which include adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation support for front and rear, door open warning, and more.

Zeekr in Malaysia is represented by Sentinel Automotive Sdn Bhd, which looks after sales, after-sales service and spare parts for the Zeekr brand.

Besides the Zeekr 009, Zeeker Malaysia has also launched the Zeekr X for our local market. The fully electric compact SUV is priced from RM155,800 for the Premium RWD version and RM172,800 for the Flagship AWD model. — SoyaCincau