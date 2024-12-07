BANGKOK, Dec 7 — A massive reticulated python, reportedly after consuming a dog, was filmed floating in floodwaters in southern Thailand, capturing widespread attention online.

The video, shared by Facebook user Muhammadsabri Abdurrahman on Sunday, shows the enormous snake with a visibly distended stomach drifting along a submerged road in Pattani province.

“This giant snake, probably a reticulated python, was seen bobbing around in the floodwater in Southern Thailand,” read the caption of a similar video shared on the X account @AMAZINGNATURE, which has gone viral with over 12.2 million views at the time of writing.

A social media user commented, “It’s a reticulated python belly up, which means it’s either dead or in deep distress. Poor thing.”

According to the UCA News, monsoon rains in southern Thailand have caused devastating floods, displacing thousands and claiming dozens of lives.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that over 300,000 households have been severely affected, with 25 deaths recorded so far.

Five provinces, including Pattani, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Phatthalung, are among the worst hit, forcing more than 33,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

The Department of Mineral Resources has warned of potential landslides and flash floods in the region until December 5. Rescue operations remain underway.