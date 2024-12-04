SEOUL, Dec 4 — Ahn Gwi-ryeong, a South Korean political leader, has drawn widespread attention for confronting an armed soldier amid escalating political unrest in Seoul.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared “emergency martial law” yesterday, accusing the opposition of “controlling the parliament” and supporting “anti-state actions.”

The announcement has plunged the country into chaos, with civilians clashing with soldiers in an effort to protect the National Assembly.

Koreaboo reported that Ahn was filmed grappling with a soldier over his rifle during the unrest, shouting, “Aren’t you ashamed of yourselves?” and demanding the soldier to “Let go.”

The video has since gone viral, garnering 7.3 million views at the time of writing.

이 여성분 엄청 용감하심 군인한테서 총 빼앗으려고 하시다가 총 겨눠지기까지 하는데 절대로 굴하지 않아 pic.twitter.com/tk0nG1MO2L — 蕉文 (@youlu_v0v) December 3, 2024

Ahn is the Democratic Party of Korea’s regional chairperson for Dobong District, Seoul.

She previously worked as a news anchor for YTN before joining politics in 2022, where she became part of a committee supporting Lee Jae-myung, a former presidential candidate.

This is not Ahn’s first act of resistance. She has been vocal in demanding investigations into President Yoon and the First Lady, solidifying her role as a leading critic of the administration.

South Korea’s first lady Kim Keon-hee has been questioned over allegations of stock manipulation and graft involving a US$2,200 (RM10,303) luxury Dior handbag.

Opposition lawmakers climb over the fence of the South Korean parliament to vote to impeach the president. "President has betrayed the people. He is not the president of the Republic of Korea," - says South Korean opposition leader. pic.twitter.com/QQ2DqkrvBu — MAKS 24 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) December 3, 2024

According to AFP, South Korea’s main opposition party lawmakers tussled with security forces and climbed over fences so they could vote to overturn the martial law.

“President has betrayed the people. He is not the president of the Republic of Korea,” South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said.

Lee, now a prominent figure in the resistance, livestreamed himself climbing over a blockade wall to enter the Parliament, according to Pop Base.

Leader of the South Korean Democratic Party livestreams himself climbing over the blockade wall to enter the parliament via YouTube. pic.twitter.com/RHwXLXUnQ2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 3, 2024

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly against martial law late last night, escalating calls for Yoon to step down.

Protests have also intensified across the nation, with citizens accusing the government of authoritarianism and undermining democracy.

WATCH: Soldiers arrive at South Korea's parliament after president declares martial law pic.twitter.com/cZX4vsM34y — BNO News (@BNONews) December 3, 2024

On social media, online user Joseph Kim described the situation on X, saying, “There is a hard struggle ongoing in defence of Korean democracy by the South Korean people.

“They are using their bodies to try and block soldiers from entering the National Assembly.”

There is a hard struggle ongoing in defense of Korean democracy by the South Korean people. They are using their bodies to try and block soldiers from entering the National Assembly pic.twitter.com/8iyh8FXb36 — Joseph Kim (@josungkim) December 3, 2024

Cheers erupted in Seoul after soldiers began retreating from the Parliament building.

Earlier today, AFP reported that Yoon, conservative leader and former star prosecutor who was elected president in 2022, abandoned his attempt to impose martial law after opposition from lawmakers and protests across the nation, but his unexpected move has cast doubt on his political future.