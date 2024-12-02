TOKYO, Dec 2 — Tourists flocking to the Lawson Kawaguchiko Ekimae convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko Town, Yamanashi Prefecture, for the perfect shot of Mount Fuji have left the town no choice but to take drastic measures — again.

Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Friday that a new six-metre-long fence is set to be installed outside the shop to tackle ongoing problems caused by unruly visitors.

What’s the issue?

This unassuming rural Lawson, once a quiet spot serving locals, has turned into a bustling photo hotspot.

Tourists snapping pictures of Japan’s iconic peak from the parking lot have brought more than just cameras.

Littering, dangerous jaywalking, and blocking access to a nearby dental clinic have all been reported.

Worse still, Yomiuri Shimbun said frustrated tourists have hurled abuse like “Die!” and “You’re an idiot!” in Japanese at the crowd control staff trying to keep things civil at the site.

Last spring, the town tried to curb the chaos by erecting a view-blocking black curtain and a protective fence on the opposite side of the road.

The move offered temporary relief, but when the curtain came down in August due to typhoon concerns, the bad behaviour returned.

Hoping for a change, officials optimistically left the curtain down, saying they’d only reinstall it if tourists displayed poor manners.

Spoiler alert: That didn’t happen.

Now, with issues persisting, the town has received the store’s approval to put a barrier directly on the convenience store’s side of the road.

While the decision to block views from the shop’s entrance was deemed “painful,” officials say it’s a necessary step to protect locals and ensure safety.

Construction will start as soon as the design details are finalised.

For now, it seems the “Fuji convenience store” will be trading its Insta-worthy views for a little (much needed) peace and quiet.