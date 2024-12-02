KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) and EV Connection (EVC) have launched a new EV charging infrastructure initiative that aims to increase the availability of EV chargers at high-rise residential buildings.

Under the new Pro-Net x EVC Condominium EV Charging Infrastructure Programme, 100 condominiums will be able to obtain EV chargers for free.

Free EV chargers: What’s the catch?

So, what do Pro-Net and EVC mean by “free chargers”? In general, the new Pro-Net x EVC Condominium EV Charging Infrastructure Programme is a profit-sharing, zero-capex initiative.

What this essentially means is that EVC will install the EV chargers without any costs to the management of the condominium. This includes the costs of the EV chargers themselves, infrastructure work and compliance.

In exchange, the profit made by these chargers will be shared by the management and EVC. The company has said that the charging fee for these Proton e.MAS-branded AC chargers will be set at RM0.70 per kWh, much lower than the current average fee of RM1.00 per kWh.

In addition to that, it is also very close to TNB’s residential tariff which currently maxes out at RM0.571 per kWh. The lower-than-average charging fee will allow EV owners at these condominiums to save on the charging costs for their vehicles.

Condominium managements that are interested in signing up for the new initiative can provide their details through EVC’s website. Do note that each application will be jointly assessed by Pro-Net and EVC.

Discounted charging fees for Proton e.MAS 7 owners

Meanwhile, Proton e.MAS 7 owners will soon be able to utilise JomCharge EV chargers at condominiums at a slightly lower rate. This privilege applies to existing installations at around 70 condominiums as well as future locations with e.MAS-branded chargers.

Starting this January, e.MAS 7 owners as well as Smart #1 and #3 can utilise these locations with a charging fee of RM0.63 per kWh which is 10 per cent off the normal rate. Take note that some of these locations have a per-minute pricing instead of per-kWh although the same 10 per cent discount will also apply to them.

With an expected price tag of RM120,000, the Proton e.MAS 7 is set to be launched later this month. — SoyaCincau