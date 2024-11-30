KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — A woman in Kelantan is making waves online after sharing a video of a room in her home that turned into a swimming pool for her family amid heavy rains and floods in the east coast of peninsular Malaysia.

The 36-second clip posted on TikTok from a first person viewpoint shows a descent into a room where several fully-clothed people, including a toddler in a Mickey-Mouse ring float, are playing in the clear water.

Colour-changing LED lights from the ceiling give off a party vibe.

In the comments section, people express intrigue, fascination and concern.

Most were captivated by the clear quality of the water and asked how it was possible, especially since the TikTok post was dated November 28, 2024 and captioned that the house in Kelantan was being flooded.

The original TikToker poster listed as Wanda replied that the water source was from a nearby spring, which overflowed during the heavy rains inundating Kelantan now and leaked into her home.

Others asked where the room was located in the house, to which the woman replied that it was the basement.

A few expressed their worry that the residents could be electrocuted while playing in the makeshift pool.

But the original poster confidently played down the possibility, saying that all the switches were located in a different room upstairs.

The clip has drawn over 164,000 views since it was uploaded just a day ago.