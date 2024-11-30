KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The stunning visuals, creative storylines, and relatable characters keep comic book fans coming back for more.

And undoubtedly popular American comic or Japanese manga titles may make it on any enthusiast's list, but how about Malaysian-made comics?

Here are a few — some of which you may have heard of, but never knew were Malaysian-made — worth checking out.

Once Upon a Miao

Once Upon a Miao follows the humorous and heartwarming adventures of a cat-loving protagonist. — Picture via instagram_akiraceo

Once Upon a Miao from 2015 by Jian Goh, follows the humorous and heartwarming adventures of a cat-loving protagonist.

The stories highlight themes of family, friendship, and everyday life, often featuring amusing interactions with cats.

Now expanded to over four installments, with the latest being Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays released last year, the ‘slice-of-life comic’ blends humour with relatable experiences, making it a popular, light-hearted read.

When I Was a Kid

Cheeming Boey’s When I Was a Kid (2011) series is often categorised as an illustrated memoir.

The collection of black-and-white drawings and handwritten stories come from Boey's childhood in Malaysia.

The series captures experiences like surviving school, dealing with siblings, and navigating family relationships.

Currently in its seventh volume, the series is popular not just in Malaysia but also in Singapore.

While it includes hand-drawn illustrations and humorous sketches, it doesn't follow the typical comic book format.

Its use of visual storytelling aligns it with the comic genre, offering a unique approach by combining brief narratives with simple drawings.

The Carpet Merchant of Konstantiniyya

The Carpet Merchant of Konstantiniyya by Reimena Yee takes readers back to 17th-century Istanbul. — Picture via reimenayee.com

The Carpet Merchant of Konstantiniyya by Reimena Yee takes readers back to 17th-century Istanbul, allowing readers to immerse in the cultural and historical context of the Ottoman Empire.

This duology, first released in 2017 follows the character Zeynel, an ordinary man who becomes a vampire.

Praised for its rich artwork and cultural depth, this comic was also nominated for an Eisner Award, the comic industry's equivalent of the Academy Awards, making it the first Malaysian creator-owned work to receive a nomination.

Major Zombie

Have you heard of Major Zombie? Created by Malaysian comic artist Lefty Julian in 2003, it started in the now-defunct Gilamon magazine.

This story tells of a superhero infected with a zombie virus that transforms him into Major Zombie — a unique blend of part-zombie and part-superhero.

This intriguing concept gained popularity, leading it to two award-winning graphic novels, Major Zombie: Love and Loss (2011) and Major Zombie: The Blood Trail (2012).

Major Zombie’s appearances have become infrequent over the years.

However, in 2022, to celebrate the character's 20th anniversary, Lefty announced a revival with a new series, Major Zombie: Mark Of Blood, which was released in December 2023.

Lawak Kampus/Kuso High School

Lawak Kampus, a classic — also known as Kuso High School, is a comic series created by Keith Chong and Zelo exploring the lives of teenagers in school.

Debuting in 2003, it focused on the typical high school experience, highlighting relatable experiences.

It features characters inspired by pop culture icons such as Colonel Sanders and Steve Jobs.

As of December 2021, there are forty-two volumes that have been released and adapted into several other languages, including in Chinese and Thai.

An animated series was also produced by the Malaysian studio Lil Critter Workshop.

As of 2024, this comic is still flying off the shelves, entertaining the new generation.