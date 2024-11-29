PARIS, Nov 29 — Today, the world will get its first glimpse of the newly restored Notre-Dame as French President Emmanuel Macron leads a televised tour to mark the cathedral’s upcoming reopening on December 8.

Five and a half years after the devastating 2019 fire, the iconic Gothic structure in Paris has been saved, renovated, and revitalised, promising visitors a stunning visual experience.

According to BBC, Macron, accompanied by his wife Brigitte and Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich, will begin a series of ceremonies leading up to the cathedral’s official “re-entry” on December 7 and the first Catholic Mass the following day.

During the tour, the president will showcase highlights of the €700 million (RM3.3 billion) restoration, including the impressive new roof timbers that replace the medieval framework destroyed in the fire.

He will also deliver a speech to around 1,300 craftsmen and women gathered in the cathedral’s nave to express gratitude for their work.

The cathedral’s revamped interior has been kept under wraps, with only a few images released over time to document the progress.

However, those who have recently visited told BBC that the experience as awe-inspiring, with the cathedral now bathed in a new light and clarity that starkly contrasts the former gloom.