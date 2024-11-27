New technology boosts the hospital’s capacity to provide advanced, comprehensive care to the community.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 27 — Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (Thomson) proudly introduces its state-of-the-art 3T MRI Machine by United Imaging, marking a significant advancement in imaging technology and elevating standards in patient care. This cutting-edge machine, now available at Thomson, promises to enhance diagnostic accuracy, improve patient comfort, and accelerate the imaging process, supporting the hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing world-class healthcare services.

Dr Vanitha explains the imaging precision using the 3T MRI machine. — Picture courtesy of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara

Dr Melvin Heng Jun Li, Acting Group CEO of TMC Life Sciences, expressed his support for the new addition, saying, “This new 3T MRI machine reinforces our commitment to providing high quality care at Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara. By investing in cutting-edge technology, we can offer faster, more accurate, and more comfortable diagnostic services to our patients. This is an exciting step forward in our journey to enhance healthcare accessibility and efficiency across the region.”

The 3T MRI also improves accessibility for patients of all ages, from paediatrics to geriatrics, making it easier for individuals to undergo necessary imaging with minimal discomfort.

The official launch of the 3T MRI machine @ Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara. — Picture courtesy of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara

Dr Siva Kumaran Jayaraman, Acting CEO of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, highlighted the technology’s impact on patient care. “The addition of the 3T MRI machine is a significant milestone in our continuous efforts to improve patient care. This cutting-edge technology not only delivers superior image quality and faster scanning but also incorporates AI-enhanced capabilities, empowering our radiologists and consultants to make highly accurate diagnoses with greater confidence. This innovation translates to improved treatment precision and, ultimately, better health outcomes for our patients,” he commented.

Introducing Malaysia’s first United Imaging 3T MRI Machine. — Picture courtesy of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara

About the 3T MRI machine: The new 3T MRI Machine features a range of advanced capabilities designed to enhance both diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort. It offers: A quieter scanning process, significantly reducing noise levels for a more comfortable experience during the procedure. With scanning speeds up to 100 times faster than traditional MRIs and AI-enhanced capabilities, the 3T MRI provides rapid, precise imaging to support faster, more accurate diagnoses. This advanced technology equips Thomson’s medical team with reliable, timely information to inform treatment decisions, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes. Significantly reduces patient waiting times. Leveraging advanced imaging technology with double the signal-to-noise ratio of traditional 1.5T MRIs, the 3T MRI produces highly detailed images, enabling precise visualisation of small structures and abnormalities for exceptional diagnostic accuracy. The 3T MRI features high-resolution imaging technology and the ability to scan in smaller slices, enabling more accurate diagnostics and expanding the range of conditions that can be effectively diagnosed.

Dr Heng further added, “At Thomson, we always strive to bring in technology that ensures the best accessibility, precision, and comfort for our patients. This new MRI machine is not only about improving diagnostic accuracy but also about prioritising the care and comfort of those who entrust us with their health.”

With the addition of the 3T MRI machine, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara is further solidifying its position as a leader in advanced medical imaging and patient-centred care. Thomson’s Imaging Department continues to focus on improving patient care through technological innovation, ensuring that patients receive the most accurate and efficient care possible.