JERTIH, Nov 23 — A young farmer, from Kampung Amir here, has cultivated 11 hectares (ha) of tapioca to meet the high demand for the crop during the monsoon season.

Muhammad Azizan Mat Zin, 31, said he expects his farm to yield over 200 tonnes of tapioca this season.

“Last year, I only planted in eight hectares, but this year, I planted an additional three hectares due to the strong demand from customers last year,” he told Bernama when met at his farm.

“I grow five types of tapioca; ‘isi putih madu’, ‘kuning madu’, ‘kuning tapai’, and Indonesian variety, and local variety. All were planted in May and June around Kampung Amir,” he told Bernama when met at his farm.

Muhammad Azizan said he began harvesting in small quantities last week, but demand has surged significantly this week because it has been raining almost daily.

He said the demand for tapioca is very high during the rainy season as it is used for a variety of recipes, including boiled tapioca with grated coconut, ‘sira’, ‘pengat’, and various tapioca-based traditional pastries and cakes.

“I sell directly to wholesalers, including in nearby states like Kelantan and Pahang, apart from within Terengganu. I also sell my produce at a roadside stall near my village in Kampung Pinang.

“The wholesale price for tapioca ranges from RM1.20 to RM1.50 per kilogramme, while retail sales are priced at RM3 per kilogramme,” he also said.

Muhammad Azizan also grows sweet corn on an eight-hectare plot, noting that corn sales have also been brisk this monsoon season.

He currently employs 10 workers to assist with planting and harvesting all his crops. — Bernama