KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — There’s a dazzling new star in BONIA’s Cristallo collection – the BONIA BNB10833!

This breathtaking timepiece radiates effortless charm and sophistication, showcasing BONIA’s brilliance in fusing cutting-edge technology with a bold, modern design.

Inspired by the pulse of urban life, the BNB10833 elevates every outfit with its refined touch of luxury and glamour.

Designed for the woman who knows exactly what she wants, this watch captivates with its stunning beauty and unmatched craftsmanship, making a lasting statement wherever you go!

But that’s not all — the Cristallo collection offers five electrifying colour options.

Bursting with magic and personality, each hue perfectly matches every mood and occasion, letting you own your style and command attention.

With each of these 888-piece limited edition watches, you will be sure to dazzle.

Go ahead and strap on one of these luxurious timepieces and make every moment unforgettable.

The dial of the Cristallo watches is truly unmatched.

Featuring sleek sword-shaped hands and trapezoid hour markers, reading the time is exceptionally smooth, while the top-grade sapphire crystal guarantees a clear view.

Sitting proudly at 12 o’clock is the BONIA name, elegantly displayed in its signature typeface.

However, the true showstopper is the horizontally embossed sunburst dial, which shimmers beautifully with every movement of the wrist.

The beautifully crafted BONIA Cristallo is the perfect balance between sophistication and sporty elegance.

Each tilt brings a captivating sparkle, further amplified by the 11 crystal hour markers that radiate with brilliance.

Best of all, a further 44 crystal stones in paved configuration adorn the bezel surrounding the dial.

The BNB10833 boasts a refined 32mm x 39mm rectangular case with gently rounded corners.

Adding a touch of distinctive character, subtle “lobes” elegantly extend from the sides of the case, creating an eye-catching design element.

Crafted from durable stainless steel, this case offers 30 metres of water resistance, ensuring dependable protection through everyday activities, making the watch practical while being elegantly stylish.

Striking the perfect balance between sophistication and sporty elegance, this watch effortlessly elevates any ensemble, making it the ideal accessory for any occasion.

Within this exquisite timepiece lies a precise Japanese quartz movement, keeping you on time every time.

The central hour, minute, and seconds hands move without hindrance, accompanied by a subtle date window at 6 o’clock that keeps you right on schedule.

It’s all about the finer touches — the elegantly positioned crown on the right side brings a refined touch, making time adjustments seamless.

The new Cristallo collection watches glow with BONIA’s unmistakable aura and signature elegance.

Each timepiece features a laser-etched BONIA logo on the solid caseback, blending protection with a touch of refined sophistication.

Created for the active woman, these watches boast H-link stainless steel bracelets additionally adorned with sparkling crystal stones (64 pieces in total), perfectly coordinated with the case colours.

Built for durability and eye-catching style, these watches ensure that you will shine brilliantly wherever life takes you.