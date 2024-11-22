KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 –– Young Malaysian innovators took centre stage at the Sime Darby Young Innovators Challenge (SDYIC) 2024 National Championship, held at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) last week.

The event showcased creative solutions aimed at addressing local challenges, with three standout teams securing the top prizes.

Team XVJ Dev from SMK Pekan Kuala Penyu, Sabah, developed a gamified learning application designed to make mathematics more accessible and enjoyable for students struggling with the subject.

Meanwhile, Team Epic Production from SMJK Yok Bin, Melaka, introduced an automatic fire alarm system capable of alerting fire departments directly to enhance emergency response times.

Team Innoventures from the Royal Military College (RMC) created a water surge warning system using buoy technology to detect upstream surges, providing early alerts to communities and emergency responders.

Each team was awarded innovation grants worth RM30,000 to refine and implement their projects.

These grants aim to address critical community needs, improve safety, and enhance educational opportunities, while fostering a sense of social responsibility among students.

Semi-final judging session by judges (from left) Alinah Kasiman Manager, Performance & Rewards, Sime Darby Industrial, Constance Yuen, Chief Executive Officer, Pemimpin GSL, Low Keng Ann, Head Procurement (Asia) Logistics & Fac. –– Picture courtesy of Yayasan Sime Darby

A portion of the funding will also support ongoing STEM education initiatives, helping teachers and schools expand the reach of STEM learning and inspire the next generation of talent.

This comprehensive approach fosters a sense of community responsibility among students while enhancing the educational framework that nurtures their growth.

Special recognitions were also awarded during the event.

Team PlantBot from Chung Ling Private High School, Penang, won Best Presenter Awards (Group), while Al-Luqman bin Razif from Team Innoventures of the RMC received the Best Presenter Award (Individual).

Team Illuminovators from SMJK Chung Hwa Tenom, Sabah, took home the Favourite Innovation Award.

“This year’s SDYIC spotlights young STEM talents once again, while strengthening YSD’s partnership with the Ministry of Education (MOE) through the Rakan DELIMa initiative,” said Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) Governing Council member Puan Sri Normah Hashim.

Team PlantBot of Chung Ling Private High School, Pulau Pinang during the final round of presentation. –– Picture courtesy of Yayasan Sime Darby

“It expands the reach of SDYIC content, making valuable educational resources, including digital textbooks and learning applications, accessible to all students in Malaysia.”

The challenge, co-organised by YSD and Chumbaka, in collaboration with MOE and partnering universities, drew 3,102 students from 398 schools nationwide.

It highlighted a commitment to inclusivity, with half of the participants being young women and 23 per cent coming from rural areas.

SDYIC has grown significantly since its inception, involving over 20,000 students from nearly 2,300 schools. Supported by a network of educators and mentors, the programme aims to cultivate innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurial skills among Malaysian youth aged 13 to 17.

The 2024 edition began with workshops that equipped nearly 200 educators and over 130 undergraduate mentors with leadership skills to foster a culture of innovation in schools.

As the challenge continues, its impact on both local communities and Malaysia’s innovation landscape grows, promising a brighter, more sustainable future for all.