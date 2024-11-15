SEOUL, Nov 15 — South Korea has once again fallen silent for the Suneung, the intense university entrance exam that half a million students took yesterday.

As reported by BBC, it’s a national moment of focus, with planes grounded, construction paused, and car honking banned — all to keep distractions at bay during this high-stakes, eight-hour test.

But this year, there was one surprise distraction that students were dreading: APT, the global hit by Blackpink’s Rosé and Bruno Mars.

BBC said this catchy tune became an unofficial “forbidden” song, feared for its ability to worm its way into students’ heads and break their concentration during the exam.

For many students, the Suneung is the moment — years of hard work boil down to one test, which determines university placements and shapes future careers and social status.

So even the smallest distractions, like a song stuck in your head, can feel like a huge deal.

“I’m worried APT will play in my head while I’m taking the test,” one student told BBC. “Adults might laugh, but for us, it’s a real stress when the stakes are so high.”

In past years, other catchy tracks like BTS’s Go Go and SHINee’s Ring Ding Dong were also banned from students’ playlists, deemed too distracting for the big day.

To keep everything running smoothly, the whole country gets involved. Shops and the stock market open late, public transport runs on adjusted schedules, and over 10,000 police officers are on duty, some even helping ferry students to school if needed.

During the 20-minute English listening section, planes are grounded to avoid noise, and even taxis and buses are asked to keep it quiet — honking is a no-go.

Last December, it was reported that disruption during the Suneung led to a lawsuit from students after teachers accidentally cut their test short by 90 seconds. So, yes — disruptions are taken seriously.

This year, there’s a record number of students retaking the exam after a controversial decision to increase medical school enrolment — a move that sparked protests from some doctors-in-training but excited those wanting to enter the medical field.

It’s all part of the intense, pressure-packed world of the Suneung, where every detail counts. And this year, even a song on repeat could make or break your concentration.