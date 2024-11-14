KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — TGV Cinemas has introduced Indulge Coway Berex bed halls at its Suria KLCC outlet for movie buffs to roll in comfort while catching the latest blockbusters.

A first in the country, the new bed cinema hall combines state-of-the-art smart mattress technology with 50 new Atmos speakers and laser projection to deliver an exquisite cinematic experience.

The cinema hall currently has 17 bed seats and will have at least four screenings daily.

The bed seats also come with smart massage functions, incorporating the technology from Coway massage chairs, and the seats can be bought individually or in pairs.

Members of the media try the bed seats after the TGV Indulge Coway Berex launch. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Each bed is equipped with an ergonomic backrest, swivel table, mobile charging facilities, personal storage space, cosy duvet, and a privacy panel that separates the beds to give customers a comfortable and immersive experience.

TGV Cinemas chief executive officer Tan Lay Han said the challenging design brief required the team to achieve the best ergonomics, aesthetics, and comfort for customers while providing full functionality.

“This collaboration is the coming together of two companies with the same corporate philosophy.

“At TGV, we are all very excited with the Indulge Berex.

“We all look forward to pampering our customers and give them a totally new and elevated movie and service experience,” he said, after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coway Malaysia marketing and product division head Ryan Jung, here, today.

Coway Malaysia marketing and product division head Ryan Jung (left) and TGV Cinemas chief executive officer Tan Lay Han sign a memorandum of understanding to mark their collaboration. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The Coway Berex smart mattress has five key features:

Smart firmness control — Allows users to change their mattress firmness according to their body’s daily needs and preferences. Automatic pressure distribution — The mattress detects and adjusts body pressure according to body movements. Smart posture control — Users can adjust the height of their head, back and legs to suit their comfort. Smart intensive control — The adjustable number of times for a user to repeatedly raise and lower the head, back and legs. Relax mode — The delicate movement of sleep cells (a fabric material within the mattress) helps user to fall asleep comfortably.

The Coway Berex smart mattress has five key features to provide the best ergonomics, aesthetics and comfort for Indulge Coway Berex viewers. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Tan said patrons of the hall will also get free welcome drinks and light refreshments at the exclusive Indulge lounge.

The tickets for Indulge Coway Berex bed cinemas is priced at RM120 each, inclusive of a main course meal, dessert, and drinks.