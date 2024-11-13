WASHINGTON, Nov 13 — In an apparent sign of voters’ remorse, “How to change my vote” trended on Google Search after Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.

For it to trend on Google Search, it means the phrase has seen a sudden and significant increase in search volume within a short period.

The search term spiked on November 7, the day after the election was called in Trump’s favour.

It then ebbed and flowed in following days, before peaking again today.

There is no way to change one’s vote once it has been cast in US elections.

Prior to this, the search term “Did Joe Biden drop out” also trended on Google Search, suggesting that many US voters were unaware that the US president opted not to seek re-election... in July.

He made way for Vice President Kamala Harris, the eventual Democratic presidential candidate who lost to Trump.