SEOUL, Nov 3 — A South Korean man in his 40s is under investigation after he admitted to hiding his dead father’s body in a freezer since September last year.

Local police in Gyeonggi Province said the man turned himself in last Friday and claimed he did it due to unresolved “inheritance issues”, The Korea Herald reported today.

The body was found at the younger man’s house with the latter claiming he had found his father already dead at home when he visited last year.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to find out the cause and time of death.

The South Korean police were reported as not suspecting foul play.