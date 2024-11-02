SEOUL, Nov 2 — South Korean police have barred controversial American livestreamer Johnny Somali, whose real name is Ramsey Khalid Ismael from leaving the country, as investigations begin ‘for obstruction of business and alleged drug use’.

The Seoul Mapo Police Station are probing the 24-year-old for allegedly disrupting business at a convenience store on October 17 where he was said to have poured instant noodles on a table after an employee stopped him from drinking alcohol.

NEW:South Korea has issued a travel ban on influencer and Kick streamer “Johnny Somali,” also known as Ramsey Khalid Ismael, to prevent him from leaving the country as he faces multiple felony charges, including disturbing the peace, assault, trespassing, and drug abuse.... pic.twitter.com/SklkWu0kqL — Apex Episodes (@ApexEpisodes) November 2, 2024

When more employees stepped in to stop the streamer, he allegedly responded with violence.

Police revealed they also plan to begin investigations for alleged drug use after they received a report through an emergency hotline, reported Allkpop.

Somali, known for rage-baiting for reactions, began his South Korea visit with a stunt involving a bronze statue of a girl symbolising the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery or “comfort women”, where he was seen kissing it, twerking and performing a suggestive dance.

His antics saw him being targeted by local social media especially South Korean YouTubers, and he was attacked twice in Mapo District on October 24 and 27 before the latest assault on Thursday by a man in his 20s — who was arrested at the scene reported The Korea Times.

Somali’s assault was shared across social media as well as on Reddit with many applauding South Koreans for not putting up with his shenanigans with at one commenting, “Damn, Koreans going hard AF. We salute you”.

Kick Streamer Johnny Somali gets Beat up in Korea by a Korean Youtuber????“Hey Boy, are you crazy Boy” pic.twitter.com/QN573U5Lhs — Charging... (@RedPillSayian) October 31, 2024

His provocation has apparently also resulted in a South Korean YouTuber has put a ‘bounty’ on him, leading to many creators hunting him down, according to one comment.

“A Korean YouTuber put a 1 million won bounty (about $770) for information where he’s at.”

Originally a Kick streamer, Somali recently got banned on YouTube and is now only active on Rumble, though he has yet to host a live stream there.

He has even drawn criticism in the South Korean parliament where during an October 30 session, several officials voiced concerns over his actions, concluding that his behavior would be monitored moving forward.

In 2023, Somali was convicted in Japan for repeated disruptive acts and was eventually found guilty and fined 200,000 Japanese Yen (RM5,724) and kicked out of the country. He will now need to identify himself as a convict if he ever attempts to return.

He also briefly entered Thailand, and raised a ruckus there as well with his provocative and often racist tirades.