BANGKOK, Oct 29 — Renowned Bangkok street food chef and Michelin-star awardee Jay Fai has announced that she plans to retire and may close her legendary restaurant, Raan Jay Fai, as soon as 2025.

The chef has served up her dishes to celebrities ranging from English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Gladiator star Russell Crowe to Chinese business magnate and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma at her restaurant.

In a recent interview with Kom Chad Luek, Jay Fai, whose real name is Supinya Junsuta, said she has already scaled back operations at the restaurant, which now opens only from Wednesday to Saturday.

“I thought about it and I think that I’m not going to continue the business because it’s very difficult,” she said, adding, “It’s really tough. When the produce arrives in the morning, I have to get up and come check it myself at 7am. If it’s not up to standard, I’ll send it back.”

Jay Fai, known for her famous crab omelettes and seafood dishes, said the market has become more competitive, with vendors chasing high-quality ingredients at increasing costs.

In 2017, her restaurant became the first Bangkok street food eatery to earn a Michelin star, a milestone that brought both benefits and challenges, according to BK Magazine.

Since then, Jay Fai has collaborated with South Korean noodle brand Shin Ramyun, won an Icon Award from Asia’s 50 Best, designed meals for Thai Airways and appeared in Netflix’s Street Food.

She has no plans to pass the restaurant on to her family, but added that she is open to sharing her culinary wisdom if someone else is interested in taking over.

Jay Fai’s announcement marks the end of an era for Bangkok’s street food scene, which she helped transform since the 1980s by setting new standards for street dining.