DUNEDIN (New Zealand), Oct 21 — Are three minutes enough for a hug?

That was the question on the minds of many across the world, in reaction to the time limit imposed by Dunedin Airport for pre-departure hugs.

In a sign board that has gone viral online, the airport said that “Max hug time 3 minutes”, followed by “For fonder farewells please use the car park”.

In several media reports worldwide, the restrictions have been called “inhumane” and “quirky”.

Public service broadcaster Radio New Zealand (RNZ) however reported that the sign is actually at the airport’s free drop-off zone, was aimed at improving traffic flow and safety around the terminal.

RNZ reported that Dunedin Airport chief executive Dan De Bono had told it in a programme earlier this month that despite the limit, he was actually “a hugger”.

“It’s caused quite a stir, we’ve got quite a bit of conversation going,” he reportedly said, saying that the airport was “trying to have a bit of fun” with the announcement.

Dunedin is the second-largest city on the South Island of New Zealand after Christchurch, and is the principal city of the Otago region.

UK newspaper The Independent reported that the policy is actually not alien, as more than a third of major airports there have already hiked drop-off fees for drivers — dubbed “kiss and fly” charges — in the past year.

It cited the Royal Automobile Club saying that seven out of 20 UK airports it analysed have raised the levy for dropping off travellers as close to a terminal as possible.



