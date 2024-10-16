KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — It appears that another carmaker is still mixing up the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak.

During the launch of the Leapmotor C10 today, Stellantis Malaysia made a map blunder when it showcased its dealership network for its new EV brand.

It aims to have a total of 18 Leapmotor dealers throughout Malaysia in 2024 located in Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sarawak.

The problem is, Sabah was mislabelled as Sarawak, as indicated in the screenshot below.

Sarawak has been part of the Malaysian federation since 16th September 1963, however, 61 years on, we are still seeing brands making the same rookie mistake.

A quick check on Google Maps would have easily prevented this embarrassment or perhaps Stellantis could have gotten someone familiar with geography to check through the slides before the big event.

Launching a new car brand in Malaysia is a big deal for Stellantis and it doesn’t give a good impression if they can’t label states correctly.

A few months ago, Proton made a similar blunder during the launch of the e.Mas EV brand. After mixing up the states of Sabah and Sarawak during their presentation, the national car brand issued a statement of apology and strives to ensure greater care in its future endeavours.

The Leapmotor C10 is officially priced at RM159,000 in Malaysia.

As part of its introductory offer, the EV is going for RM149,000 until 30th November 2024. This is a fully electric SUV which takes on the likes of the BYD Atto 3, Chery Omoda E5 and the Proton e.Mas 7.

You can check out our video of the Leapmotor C10 below:

