KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — There was a time when Irish band The Script’s Breakeven and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved were fixtures on radio and YouTube.

Get prepared to relive it because the band is performing in Kuala Lumpur at Mega Star Arena Kuala Lumpur.as part of their Satellites World Tour on February 9th, with tickets on sale October 19.

With their latest album Satellites being released in August 2024, you can expect new songs such as Both Ways and At Your Feet as well as the aforementioned Breakeven and The Man Who Can’t Be Moved.

Besides Malaysia, the band will be making stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, the latter venues being in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.

The Script was formed in Dublin in 2001 with Danny O’Donoghue as singer-songwriter, Glen Power as drummer and Mark Sheehan as guitarist, with Sheehan passing away in 2023 after a brief illness.

Benjamin Sargeant and Ben Weaver have since joined the The Script as their bassist and lead guitarist.

In Malaysia the concert is jointly organised by Midas Promotions and Star Planet.

Tickets go on sale from noon, October 19 at golive-asia.com with ticket prices starting from RM198 onwards.

For more information , visit www.starplanet.com.my or www.midaspromotions.com