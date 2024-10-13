With Deepavali at the end of this month, shoppers are split between online shopping for convenience and traditional bazaars for the festive atmosphere.

Older shoppers prefer in-person shopping for the tactile experience, while younger shoppers balance between digital platforms and physical markets.

Business owners said they value the social interactions at bazaars, which boost credibility and strengthen their customer base alongside online sales.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — As Deepavali approaches, shoppers across the nation are embracing the ease of online platforms, but many still prefer the colourful and festive atmosphere of traditional bazaars.

The annual celebration, known for its vibrant displays of lights and colours, is seeing a near-equal split between those who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes and those who relish the bustling atmosphere of physical markets.

R. Krishnan, 71, cherishes the tactile experience of in-person shopping, saying, “I prefer shopping in physical stores where I can personally examine the quality of materials.”

“While I’ve never made an online purchase, my wife is quite adept at online shopping and frequently buys from e-commerce platforms,” he told Malay Mail.

The retired academic said it was essential to visit bazaars or brick-and-mortar shops for cultural celebrations, noting that he was wary of online purchases potentially not meeting expectations or having defects.

“The thought of navigating returns and exchanges is off-putting for me, but shopping in person gives me a sense of assurance about my purchases,” he added.

A vendor assists customers choosing clothing at a Deepavali market in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur October 2, 2024. Shoppers across the nation are embracing both the ease of online platforms and the festive atmosphere of traditional bazaars. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Like Krishnan, many older shoppers who spoke to the Malay Mail valued the assurance of in-person shopping, while younger shoppers are increasingly splitting their time between digital platforms and festive markets.

Deepavali bazaars indeed offer a multisensory experience that digital platforms cannot fully replicate.

Visitors can touch intricate fabrics, taste traditional sweets and immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere.

For both the young and old, these bazaar visits are integral to embracing the spirit of Deepavali.

Dr K. Bavithiran, a self-proclaimed shopaholic, prefers the in-store shopping experience for special occasions like Deepavali.

Although he enjoys online shopping, he finds it unreliable when it comes to clothing.

Self-proclaimed shopaholic Dr Bavithiran says it is important to see and feel his prospective purchases to ensure the items are up to its advertised standards and value. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The medical doctor said, “I’ve learned that online shopping for clothes is a 50-50 gamble. Sometimes the items are great, other times they’re disappointing.

“For Deepavali, I prefer visiting stores in person,” he said, adding that he liked the vibrant bazaar atmosphere.

“It’s a special occasion, and I want to ensure that what I buy suits me well,” said Dr Bavithiran.

Corporate secretary S. Sharimila also prefers physical shopping for the festive atmosphere it offers.

She enjoys participating in the celebratory spirit and browsing a wide array of items.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we had no choice but to shop online,” she said.

“Now that things have normalised, I’m delighted to be out and about, interacting with people again.”

Businesses with a primarily online presence also recognise the value of face-to-face interactions at bazaars.

Shamini, founder of Cottonstories, showcases a selection of sarees at her studio in Shah Alam October 5, 2024. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Online saree store Cottonstories owner Shamini Sooriamoorthy believes the social aspect of festive markets remains a cherished tradition.

In her view, combining online convenience with bazaar charm offers the ideal balance for customers.

“My experience at bazaars has been incredibly positive,” she told Malay Mail.

“I achieved significant success in my first two bazaars, earning considerably more than expected, so physical shopping still holds a strong appeal.”

Shamini drapes a safee from her Deepavali collection before a ‘livestream’ advertising session. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

She explained that many bazaar visitors were already her online followers and customers, saying “For me, it’s an equal split between online and physical sales.

“This shows how the two channels can work together effectively,” she added.

Online cosmetics store owner Misalini Radhakrishan echoes Shamini’s sentiments.

Misalini, who runs Miss & Mrs Cosmetics, has set up booths at several bazaars, which has boosted her online following and increased exposure about her products.

“There is value in face-to-face interaction. It boosts the credibility of the products and services being sold,” she said.

“Participating in bazaars serves a dual purpose for my business. Firstly, it increases exposure for my products, particularly among those unfamiliar with my online offerings,” said Misalini.

She added that bazaars also provide an opportunity for existing customers who prefer to avoid shipping costs.

Approximately half of her customers choose to buy directly at these events.

A vendor arranges traditional Deepavali decor at his stall in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur October 2, 2024. — Picture By Raymond Manuel

Malaysia’s ethnic Indian community will observe Deepavali on October 31.

Known as the Festival of Lights, Deepavali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.