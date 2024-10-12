BANGKOK, Oct 12 — Fans of Internet darling Moo Deng think the Thai baby pygmy hippo is cute enough to eat — but would they?

Now they're faced with the question, thanks to Bangkok’s Vetmon Cafe, which has everyone wondering, is Moo Deng cake?

Owner Chalit Kulsaree said she started making the now-viral cake after a customer made a custom request for it — which resulted in hundreds of pre-orders once images of it made its rounds.

The bakery has had to limit the number of orders due to overwhelming demand. — Picture from Reuters

Moo Deng cakes at Bangkok’s Vetmon Cafe are handcrafted. — Picture from Reuters

The cafe has since had to limit the number of orders due to overwhelming demand.

Kulsaree handcrafts each cake, which is coated in chocolate fondant with a butter cake base and buttercream filling.

“We have been sculpting cakes every day until morning. But it’s also made us hundreds of thousands of baht in just 10 days,” she told Reuters.

Since then, bakers around the globe have attempted to recreate the adorable star — including British cake artist Ben Cullen, popularly known as The Bake King.

Posting a video of himself cutting into a cake that looks extremely similar to Moo Deng, leaving many confused.

“This is illogically upsetting to me,” said one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, Moo Deng, who celebrated her third month on Thursday, has gained an additional 10 kilogrammes.

During a veterinary checkup, Moo Deng weighed in at 32.7kg, 10.7kg more than her weight at two months old, reported Bangkok Post.

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo humorously questioned on its Facebook page, "Is she okay to be on a menu?"