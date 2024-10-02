SEOUL, Oct 2 — An 81-year-old contestant was named the “best dressed” at the Miss Universe Korea competition on Monday after making it to the finals as the oldest participant.

Choi Soon-hwa, who celebrated her 81st birthday this month, missed out on the crown in the event held in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, but received the consolation prize for her stylish appearance, according to the Korea Herald.

“Even at this age, I had the courage to grab onto an opportunity and take on a challenge,” Choi said hours before Monday’s pageant, as quoted by SCMP.

“I want people to look at me and realise that you can live healthier and find joy in life when you find things you want to do and challenge yourself to achieve that dream.”

Nyuma yo guhatana n’abana yabera nyirakuru, Umukecuru w’umunyamideli w’imyaka 81, Choi Soon-Hwa yabuze gato ngo azahagarire Koreya mu marushanwa ya Miss Universe azabera Mexico City ku nshuro ya 73 mu kwa 11. Ntiyatahiyaho gusa ahubwo yahawe igihembo cy’uwaruberewe kurusha abandi pic.twitter.com/sc1mvsdwHt — JOSHUA UWARIRAYE (@GodDidIndeed) September 30, 2024

Han Ariel, a 22-year-old fashion school student, won the top prize and will represent South Korea in the 73rd Miss Universe competition, scheduled to take place in Mexico in November.

Han was also presented with the “Miss Universe The Korea Herald Prize” onstage by the event’s sponsor, The Korea Herald.

Despite not securing the ultimate title, Choi drew international attention for her remarkable participation in this year’s pageant.

Choi, who debuted at 74 during Seoul Fashion Week as the first senior model to grace the event’s catwalk, had previously worked in hospitals for 20 years.

“I would practice walking the runway in the hospital corridors while my patients slept,” she told local media, recalling her journey into modelling after facing financial difficulties in her 50s.

The Miss Universe Korea competition lifted its age restrictions this year, allowing any female Korean national aged 19 or older to apply, which enabled Choi to participate.

Choi and 31 other contestants, including Han, reached the finals on Monday after passing the preliminary round on September 22.