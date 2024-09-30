TOKYO, Sept 30 — Supernatural Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen ended after six-and-a-half years today, with publisher Shueisha saying 100 million copies including digital versions had been sold.

The final chapter about the dark adventures of cursed teenager Yuji Itadori appeared in the weekly magazine Shonen Jump published today, although the last compendium will come out in December.

Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, 32, Jujutsu Kaisen also achieved international success and was turned into an animated series, novels, video games and even a stage play.

The anime television series of 47 episodes across two seasons was produced by Japanese animation house MAPPA, one of industry heavyweight Masao Maruyama's three studios. — AFP