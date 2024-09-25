KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Call this a collaboration that video game fans have been waiting for.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia will carry at least two liveries with collaborations with Japanese video game company Sega.

The official Southeast Asian Facebook page of Sega’s flagship title Sonic has today shared a look of the unique livery for AirAsia Airbus A330 planes featuring the titular hedgehog.

Among others, the livery shows Sonic running (what else?) with his friends Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose and Shadow.

Last week, the account had showcased Malaysia — with a Sonic plushie going to the Petronas Twin Towers, eating kopitiam food, and praising the MRT.

But wait! AirAsia also has another collaboration with Sega’s subsidiary Atlus, and its role-playing game Persona.

Atlus’ regional Facebook page also showed the Persona livery for AirAsia’s Airbus A320 planes, featuring Persona 5’s protagonist “Joker” and the cat-like creature Morgana.

Both accounts said that fans should look forward to more updates soon.