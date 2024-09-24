KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Deployed almost a year ago, Kineta has finally switched on its EV Chargers located at the Premium Carpark of The Gardens Mall. A total of six AC charge points has been installed in Zone U Carpark located at Level 4 of the shopping mall, making it the largest EV charger deployment in the popular Kuala Lumpur shopping mall.

With the latest development, there are now a total of 13x AC charge points and 2x DC charge points around Mid Valley City from 3 Charge Point Operators.

Kineta 11kW AC charge points at The Gardens Mall

For this location, Kineta has deployed Wallbox AC charge point units across six parking bays which are painted green. The charging bays are within the Premium Carpark area which are located next to the Level P4 entrance closest to Fitness First and Isetan.

To activate these chargers, you’ll have to use the Kineta Charge app which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. According to the app listing, the AC charge points at The Gardens Mall are configured for three-phase 11kW. If you’re driving an EV with a single-phase onboard charger such as the GWM Ora Goodcat, BYD Dolphin, BYD Atto 3 and BYD Seal, your AC charging speed will be limited to about 3kW.

These chargers by Kineta are priced at RM1.20 per kWh and they are offering 25 per cent off as an introductory offer. The discounted charging rate was supposed to end on 17th September, but the app is still showing the promo rate of RM0.90 per kWh at the time of writing.

There’s a mention of an idle fee being imposed if you do not unplug the vehicle after charging is completed but the displayed idle fee rate is listed as RM0 per minute.

The Gardens Mall Premium Parking rate

Do note that charging your EV at this location will incur a parking fee. Since the chargers are located within the Premium Carpark area at The Gardens Mall, you’ll have to pay a parking rate of RM4.00 for the first hour and RM2.50 for subsequent hours. There’s no maximum charge and you can pay for parking using Touch ‘n Go, Credit and Debit Cards.

Gentari/JomCharge EV charge points at Mid Valley Megamall. — SoyaCincau pic

Alternative EV chargers around Mid Valley Megamall

If you’re looking for cheaper EV charging alternatives, there are other EV chargers deployed by Gentari/JomCharge and ChargEV. Here’s the full list of other EV chargers around the area:

Mid Valley Megamall (Gentari/JomCharge)

2x 11kW AC Charge Points – RM1.05/kWh

Zone A, Level P2 (Pillar A43)

1x 50kW DC Charger (CCS2/CHAdeMO) – RM1.50/kWh

Zone A, Level P1 (PIllar A13)

The Gardens Mall (Gentari/JomCharge)

2x 11kW AC Charge Points – RM1.05/kWh

Zone B, Level P2 (Pillar B60A)

1x 50kW DC Charger (CCS2/CHAdeMO) – RM1.50/kWh

Zone B, Level P1 (Pillar B30A)

Menara Southpoint (ChargEV)

3x 11kW AC Charge Points – RM0.80/kWh

Level P1 (S2 Pillar 13) — SoyaCincau