HONG KONG, Sept 24 — A pair of giant pandas gifted by the central government of China to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will arrive in the city on Thursday, Chief Executive John Lee announced today.

According to SCMP, Lee said the arrival of the pandas marks a major event for the city, and a citywide naming contest will be held in October to invite the public to provide meaningful names.

“The two pandas are highly anticipated by the entire city,” Lee told reporters before a meeting with the Executive Council. He added that the contest would allow the public to illustrate the pair’s features.

The pandas, currently named An An and Ke Ke in Sichuan, are expected to meet the public in mid-December after completing a 30-day quarantine and another month to adjust to their new environment.

The animals were gifted by Beijing to Hong Kong on July 1 to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty.

The male panda, An An, weighs more than 130kg and is described as strong and agile, while the female, Ke Ke, weighs 100kg and is considered gentle and cute, Lee said.

The pair will be housed at Ocean Park’s Hong Kong Jockey Club Sichuan Treasures, joining existing pandas Ying Ying and Le Le, who were also gifted by Beijing.

Preparations for their arrival are already underway, with Ocean Park completing the first stage of setting up their new habitat, including climbing frames, plants and artificial snow machines.

Ocean Park has been actively upgrading its facilities and supervision systems to ensure the pandas can adapt well to their new home.

Lee encouraged local businesses to take advantage of the pandas’ arrival by creating panda-related products to boost local consumption.

A welcoming ceremony at the Hong Kong International Airport will be officiated by Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki on Thursday, after which the pandas will be transported to Ocean Park.

Lee also noted that the twin cubs born to Ying Ying last month would make their public debut in early 2025.

Another naming contest for the twins will be held as they grow and show more characteristics.

According to Ocean Park, the twin cubs have been gaining weight steadily. “Elder Sister” now weighs 910 grammes, up from 122 grammes at birth, while “Little Brother” has grown from 112 to 814 grammes.

Lee said he has instructed Ocean Park to maintain close communication with experts to ensure the pandas are ready to meet the public as early as possible next year.

Residents will be able to follow updates on the pandas’ arrival through dedicated web pages on Discover Hong Kong and Ocean Park’s website.

Visitors watch giant panda Fu Wa inside the Giant Panda Convention Centre (GPCC) in Zoo Negara August 29, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The upcoming arrival in Hong Kong mirrors a similar gesture made to Malaysia, which received a pair of giant pandas on loan from China in 2014 to mark 40 years of diplomatic ties.

The pair, Fu Wa and Feng Yi, have since become a key attraction at Zoo Negara.

They subsequently gave birth to three cubs, Nuan Nuan on August 18, 2015, Yi Yi on January 14, 2018, and Sheng Yi on May 30, 2021, all who have been returned to China.