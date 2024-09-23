KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 —At an event themed “Global Influence, Defining Style” GoFluence launched the country’s first and largest influencer platform during the Malaysia Modest Fashion Showcase at MIHAS 2024.

Showcasing the unique synergy between modest fashion and influencer marketing, the event featured the works of local and international designers including GoFluence’s own influencer representatives: Dr Wawi for Arlina Ayou by Arlina Amdan, Iyla Fadzila for CASALWA by Datin Sharifah Salwa and Nivethaa for LAOYO by Loubna Ayouche.

Speaking at the event, CEO of GoFluence Same Tham said, “Today, we are not just launching a platform, we are launching a movement. GoFluence is here to support the growth of Malaysia’s digital economy, positioning our influencers and brands on the world stage.”

With over 45,000 influencers and 4,000 brands registered with the platform, GoFluence is set to transform the influencer marketing landscape in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of GoFluence

Through strategic partnerships with MDEC, GoFluence is committed to advancing the country’s digital economy.

The president of MODA Jay Ishak said, “Through our partnership with GoFluence, we are opening doors for designers to gain global exposure through influencer marketing, allowing them to reach broader audiences and showcase the beauty of modest fashion worldwide.”

GoFluence has set its sights beyond Malaysia with a presence in key markets like Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the United States.