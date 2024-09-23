GELANG PATAH, Sept 23 — Popular Youtuber IShowSpeed donned a Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football jersey and surprised fans by visiting the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium to watch the Super League match between JDT and Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN FC) yesterday which ended with the Southern Tigers thrashing KDN 6-1.

In his live stream, IShowSpeed whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, expressed his admiration for the sophistication of the stadium owned by the defending Super League champions.

The Internet celebrity was also granted a brief audience with Johor Regent His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail.

Ishowspeed sambung live dekat Malaysia, bertemu TMJ di Johor ???? pic.twitter.com/Grhp65AME0 — beautifulnara (@beautifulnara) September 22, 2024

In the meeting, the passionate fan of Portugese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo fan casually chatted with Tunku Ismail about the latter meeting the legendary player.

He also joined Tunku Ismail in a live video call with His Highness' children, Tunku Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Tunku Abdul Jalil, who were excited to see the celebrity.

IShowSpeed made a stopover in Kuala Lumpur last week on his Southeast Asian tour to meet his fans, as chaotic scenes unfolded involving over-enthusiastic fans.

The live streamer has over 60 million followers across his social media platforms, with over 30 million on Youtube and Tiktok respectively.