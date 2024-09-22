CHONBURI, Sept 22 — Khao Kheow Open Zoo has denied the claims of TikTok user who accused the zoo of imprisoning its viral sensation — Moo Deng, the two-month old pygmy hippo — insisting it operates in accordance with international standards.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoi on Friday emphasised the zoo has four main missions: conservation, research, education and providing a relaxing experience for its guests.

As part of its conservation efforts, breeds wild animals and returns them to their natural habitat.

It has recently released sarus cranes, banteng, and black-necked storks back into the wild, reported The Bangkok Post.

The TikTok video, dramatically captioned The Dark Truth Behind Moo Deng's Viral Fame criticised Khao Kheow Open Zoo's keeping of young animals like Moo Deng, saying it caused them to lose their instincts, including their abilities to swim or hunt.

The zookeeper caring for Moo Deng had also responded to concerns.

Moo Deng’s keeper, P’Benz, responds to abuse allegations from a Karen: “Every year us zookeepers get training on animal welfare. As for the woman who attacked me, I can’t feel anything because I don’t understand what she’s saying. Thank you.” https://t.co/hB34JTyqjd September 21, 2024

Before that, Auttapon Nundee, known as Benz, explained their daily routine in a message posted in the Facebook page, Khamoo and the Gang, after some criticised him saying he played with the young hippo too much.

He said he interacted with Moo Deng only during daily cleaning and feeding times, adding that he had to clean the pool and feed his young charge and her mother Jona.

Moo Deng and mom, Jona. — Twitter/and_khamoo

Benz said he waits about 20 minutes while they finish eating.

He also said visitors who come to see her would know that Moo Deng sleeps a lot each day, he said.

Meanwhile, Chodchoi today announced the restoration of the zoo’s popular 24-hour live streaming camera, known as the Moo Deng pigmy hippo cam, which experienced technical issues on September 20.

The camera, accessible via the online platform www.zoodio.live, allows visitors to view and interact with the zoo’s animals from the comfort of their own homes.

Moo Deng's fame has resulted in the zoo preparing to trademark the Moo Deng's name.

Chodchoi said income derived from her fame would support activities that will make the animals’ lives better,.

Moo Deng has become the subject of memes all over the internet, with her image used by American pro sports teams, European football teams and many other organisations in attention-getting ways. One fan even created a T-shirt promoting the hippo as a candidate in the US presidential election.

Moo Deng what are you doing here? pic.twitter.com/mA0L8295Hu — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) September 19, 2024

This is your reminder to hydrate when working in the heat. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/8XBeZeW36R — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) September 20, 2024

For the next hour this is strictly a Moo Deng fan account.Since we can’t think about anything else, join us as we do a deep dive on the wonder that are Pygmy Hippos. pic.twitter.com/4X7zjWXNuY — Encyclopedia Britannica (@Britannica) September 13, 2024

To help raise funds, the zoo has been making Moo Deng shirts and pants, with more merchandise to come — with the first lot of 700 Moo Deng T-shirts priced at 329 Baht (RM42) sold out already.

Prime in-person viewing times for Moo Deng are from 7.45am to 9am, when she usually runs and jumps around while zoo staff clean her pen, and during the afternoon when the staff feed her mother Jona.

During the peak period, visitors have to queue up and viewing time is limited to five minutes, beyond which requires queuing up again.

Moo Deng mania has increased visitor numbers by 50% and her fame appears to be only growing.