CHON BURI (THAILAND), Sept 14 — Meet Thailand's latest social media star, Moo Deng.

Moo Deng — which roughly translates to “bouncy pig” — is a two-month-old female pygmy hippo that has taken over Thai social media and attracting queues at a zoo near the city of Pattaya.

Visitor numbers have doubled since her birth in July, according to Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Thai social media has been obsessed with the little pygmy hippo. — Picture from X/kkopzoo

Fame however comes at a price, and the zoo's director has warned people to behave when they come to see Moo Deng, after videos emerged showing visitors mistreating the animal, reported BBC.

Narongwit Chodchoi posted a statement online urging people to behave when they come to see Moo Deng

“These behaviours are not only cruel but also dangerous.

“We must protect these animals and ensure that they have a safe and comfortable environment.”

Videos on social media show some visitors throwing shellfish and even splashing water on Moo Deng to try to coax her out of sleep.

As a result, the zoo has installed CCTV cameras around the enclosure and threatened legal action against those who mistreat the baby hippo.

The zoo has installed CCTV around Moo Deng's enclosure after online videos show visitors mistreating the animal.— Picture from X/kkopzoo

Pygmy hippos, otherwise known as dwarf hippos, are native to West Africa and are classified as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Experts believe there are fewer than 3,000 left in the wild.

This particular hippo's miniature frame and podgy proportions have inspired a fervent following online.

“I’m obsessed with Moo Deng — I’ve been thinking about this queen all day long,” said one user on X.

“I don’t know anything else going on in the world right now except for Moo Deng,” said another.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, which is located about 100km southeast of Bangkok, has certainly capitalised on the hype surrounding the celebrity hippo with128 of the zoo's last 150 social media posts have been about Moo Deng.

Her popularity has inspired a range of merchandise — including a hippo-inspired shirt and trouser combination — is now available to purchase at the zoo and online.

Even brands have been trying to cash in.

Beauty retail Sephora in Thailand for example has released Moo Deng-inspired blushes, which allows customers to “wear your blush like a baby hippo.”

A “Soft Pop Powder Blush” will set you back THB 1,590 (RM206).

Moo Deng's fame has also crossed over to traditional media. She made her international television debut this week after a crew from Japan's All-Nippon News Network visited the zoo to film a report on the hippopotamus superstar.