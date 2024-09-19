SAPPORO, Sept 19 – Face-to-face with a bear in Japan? Don’t panic, there is always a bear spray to chase it away... or not, as the country is facing a shortage due to an increase in attacks.

Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported a camping gear store employee in Hokkaido here saying that supply may not return until spring next year.

“Everywhere in Japan is in the same situation, not just Hokkaido,” Nakao Juri was quoted saying.

SCMP said this is because the repellent is mostly imported, priced between 15,000 and 25,000 yen (RM456 and RM762), and take around four years to expire.

Nakao was quoted saying that 300 cans of United States-made repellent were sold in just two months after delivery came in March.

This comes as Japan’s environment ministry reported that 219 have died or suffered serious injuries from bear attacks in the financial year ending March 31.

Asahi newspaper reported that due to the limited availability, many have now turned to using regular pepper spray, despite retailers warning of its ineffectiveness against bears.

“A spray to be used against people is quite different from a bear spray in terms of the amount of liquid to be released, the jet force and spraying style,” said Nara Makoto, another dealer here.

“The difference in the power to repel the animal would be like a passenger car versus a tractor.”

The Hokkaido government has approved a large-scale bear hunt last year to control the growing bear population.

Meanwhile, Japan national broadcaster NHK also aired announcements on how to deal with bears for anyone on foot, bike, or in a car.