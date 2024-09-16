KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Lately, everyone’s been buzzing about what makes the “perfect” amount of sex and whether it actually translates into any health perks.

Sure, “ideal” can mean different things to different people, but consultant urologist Dr George Lee Eng Geap says it’s really all about striking a balance — keeping both quality and satisfaction in check.

Citing findings from the latest Asia Pacific Health and Overall Wellness report, Dr Lee said the frequency of sex among Malaysians was found to be eight times a month for those under 40 and six times a month for those over 40.

“There hasn’t been such a large-scale study involving Malaysian participants in a decade, but it’s believed that the frequency remains unchanged,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail recently.

However, he added, frequency isn’t the most important factor.

“It’s the quality of sexual relationships that matters most,” he said.

Dr Lee explained that this perspective aligns with trends observed in countries like Japan, where despite lower frequencies of sexual activity in the Asia Pacific region, there is a high level of satisfaction in sexual relationships.

“Therefore, quality, defined by intimate communication and mutual trust, appears to outweigh mere frequency,” he added.

Perks of sex

The benefits of sexual activity extend well beyond the act itself.

On the physical side, Dr Lee says that regular sex can work wonders for your heart health and even keep your blood pressure in check.

“Psychologically, it can alleviate stress, bolster emotional intimacy, and reinforce partner trust.

“The production of endorphins during intimate encounters can significantly enhance both physical and psychological well-being.”

For the uninitiated, endorphins are neurotransmitters produced in the brain that act as natural painkillers and mood elevators.

They help reduce stress, enhance pleasure, and promote an overall sense of well-being. Endorphins are often released during activities like exercise, laughter, or sexual activity.

Bedroom buzzkill

There’s no magic number when it comes to how often couples should have sex, but Dr Lee says plenty of things — both physical and psychological — can mess with your libido.

“Physical determinants include age and overall health, while psychological aspects involve upbringing, cultural or religious beliefs, self-perception, and societal taboos,” he said.

However, challenges such as differing sexual needs within couples can also pose obstacles.

“These disparities may arise from variations in physical or emotional states — such as changes experienced during menopause or shifts in life priorities,” he added.

Dr Lee advocates open communication as the cornerstone of resolving these differences, suggesting that couples strive to find a middle ground to maintain intimacy.

This, he said, is crucial for ensuring the longevity of the relationship.