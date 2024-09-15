SEKINCHAN, Sept 15 — For city dwellers longing to experience the peaceful charm of a village, eat delicious seafood and feast their eyes on stunning views, Sekinchan is the perfect destination for a quick weekend getaway.

Located on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and about 80 kilometres north-west of Kuala Lumpur, Sekinchan has five places worth exploring.

The Paddy Gallery, located at the rice processing factory owned by PLS Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd, is one of the five key attractions in Sekinchan. — Bernama pic

Paddy gallery

For just RM5, visitors can explore the history and cultivation of local rice at this gallery housed within PLS Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd’s rice processing plant.

The tour begins with a video explaining the rice planting process — from seed selection and sowing to soil preparation, flooding, transplanting and harvesting. The gallery also showcases a range of traditional tools such as mortar and pestle for dehusking the paddy and millstones to grind rice into flour.

Zaidah Mohammad Noor, a well-known chef who was among the visitors there when Bernama visited the Paddy Galley, said she found the visit an eye-opening experience, adding, “It’s fascinating and well worth the trip. My grandchild always asks me what paddy plants look like, so here we are!”

Visitors took the opportunity to snap selfies with family members at the Sri Shakti Devasthanam temple recently. — Bernama pic

Sri Shakti Devasthanam Temple

Located in Bukit Rotan, this temple took four years to complete. It is reportedly the only Hindu temple in the world featuring 51 sculptures of Shakti.

There are also 96 carved pillars depicting the 96 universal principles of Hinduism.

The temple’s main gate showcases an 18-foot granite frame, weighing four tonnes and carved by skilled artisans from Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, India.

It also features intricate 13-foot-high decorated walls and a five-tier Rajagopuram standing at 74 feet tall.

With its complex architectural details, intricate carvings and other unique characteristics, this temple truly showcases the best of Indian architecture in Malaysia.

Owned by husband and wife, Ng Joo Leong, 46, and Kwi Ai Fang, 45, the main attraction of Ah Ma House is that visitors can witness firsthand how traditional ‘kuih kapit’ (love letters) are baked using charcoal. — Bernama pic

Ah Ma House

Owned by husband-and-wife duo Ng Joo Leong, 46, and Kwi Ai Fang, 45, Ah Ma House is a must-visit for those wanting to take a look at how kuih kapit (love letters) is made traditionally using charcoal. Visitors can also buy and taste these crispy treats.

Ah Ma House also functions as a museum, providing an immersive experience of life in the 1970s to 1990s.

It is filled with classic items like traditional stoves, oil lamps, wooden storage cabinets, sewing machines and tiffin carriers.

Visitor Datuk Ismail Nordin praised the concept, saying it is both creative and innovative and that it provides added value in terms of creativity.

“The way Ah Ma House commercialises their antique items is both interesting and innovative. They not only display the items but also manage to tap their nostalgic feel in a fresh and relevant way,” said the manager of Koperasi Pengurusan Kewangan Hartanah Bhd,

The atmosphere around Private Ninja Kitchen, one of the attractions in this small town, looks livelier as the weekend and public holidays approach compared to regular days, Sekinchan, September 15, 2024. — Bernama pic

Private Ninja Kitchen

For a unique outdoor dining experience, Private Ninja Kitchen is a good choice.

Its location offers stunning views of the surrounding paddy fields and the atmosphere there at sunset is breathtaking and enchanting as the rays of the setting sun sweep over the paddy plants.

This scenic spot is perfect for Instagram enthusiasts, and local and international tourists, as well as celebrities and VIPs, often make reservations to dine there.

Visitor Dr Zyro Wong, who is also president of the Knights Award, said the location offers a fresh and unique experience and is perfect for gatherings and relaxing with friends or family.

The atmosphere around Hai Seng Huat Fishery, where visitors can find a variety of freshly caught seafood such as fish, prawns and crabs. — Bernama pic

Hai Seng Huat Fishery

No trip to Sekinchan would be complete without taking home a little something, and Hai Seng Huat Fishery is the ideal place to shop for fresh seafood.

Here, you can find a variety of freshly caught seafood such as fish, prawns and crabs. Customers also have the chance to handpick their desired seafood at affordable prices. — Bernama