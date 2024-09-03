KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Netflix Malaysia had local social media users gushing about their favourite on-screen mentions of Malaysia after it recently shared clips from known films and series aired over Netflix which mentioned Malaysia.

The streaming giant shared scenes from popular series like Brooklyn Ninety-Nine (season four), Seinfeld (season six), Lighter and Princess from China (2022), Lupin from France (2021), Sex Education (season four) from Britain, Start-Up (2020), Little Women (2022) and King The Land (2023) from South Kore as well as Lion Moms (2015) from Singapore apart from South Korean variety show Men On A Mission (2024).

All of which mentioned Malaysia in the clips.

Also listed were movies such as Hollywood action flick Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015), Indian film Don (2006) and Indonesian crime thriller Borderless Fog (2024).

Many were quick to suggest another post listing more examples, while some offered more productions and scenes in the same vein from obvious choices like crime thriller Entrapment (1999) to the forgotten like Batman Forever (1995)