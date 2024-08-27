LAGOS (Nigeria), Aug 27 — She was hounded from the Miss South Africa contest in a torrent of vicious, xenophobic abuse. But Chidimma Adetshina could become Nigeria’s Miss Universe this week after being welcomed with open arms into the beauty pageant.

The 23-year-old law student — who was born in Soweto to a Nigerian father — was forced to pull out of the South African contest last month “for the safety of my family” after a backlash that exposed anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa.

The furore, which turned ugly online, drew in ministers, with a government investigation claiming that her mother might have stolen the identity of a South African woman.

But Nigeria’s Miss Universe organisers have ridden to the rescue.

“There is enough racism in the world,” Nigeria’s Miss Universe founder Guy Murray-Bruce told AFP.

“We shouldn’t be fighting with one another. I want Africa, the black continent, to be united.”

“It has been very hard,” Adetshina admitted at her Lagos hotel, where she met up with the other contestants for the first time.

The other 24 women vying for the crown were more than happy to welcome — and defend — their new “sister”.

“Beauty contests are supposed to be places filled with love,” said Lucille Oputa, 25, representing the capital Abuja.

Fortunately, “Nigeria is not xenophobic like South Africa”, she insisted.

Unthinkable

“The South Africans must understand that we are all humans,” added Chioma Ogbonna, a 27-year-old Canadian-Nigerian representing Plateau State, who like Adetshina is a dual national.

“I hope that Chidimma can live her dream here in Nigeria,” she added.

She said it would be unthinkable for her in Canada to be discriminated against for her dual nationality.

Miss Ekiti, Esther Gabriel, who is representing the southwestern state, was equally supportive.

“I want to build bridges with my sisters, whatever their race, their tribe, their language or colour — we are all humans,” said the 30-year-old.

Miss Kwara Ufa Dania, 25, said she sympathised with Adetshina having suffered online harassment herself as “the very first plus-sized woman to take part in this contest”.

Ignoring the critics, she said she saw the beauty pageant as a means of “empowerment” for women to “show their talents, their beauty, their intellect and their professional life”.

Meanwhile, Adetshina — who insists she is “proud to be South African and Nigerian” — has six days to learn the customs of Taraba State in the northeast which she is representing in the contest. — AFP