PETALING JAYA, Aug 26 —The finale of the three-month long DFP Seni Festival 2024 at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) will be the spectacular two-day cultural celebration in Sanggar Seni.

The event at the DFP foyer is an immersive experience featuring a wide array of arts and music/

It is open to the public for free, on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday September 8, from 2pm to 9:30pm

This year's festival, offering a vibrant showcase of local talent and cultural entertainment with performances by distinguished arts groups and orchestras, marks the sixth edition of this grand event organized by DFP, which aims to present traditional and heritage art forms to a global audience.

The DFP lobby can also be explore for exhibitions featuring embroideries, batik, kebaya Nyonya, sarees, pearl accessories, and more.

Check DFP's official website or find out more on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.