KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Celebrity endorsements aren’t new but Japan’s Don Quixote chain (known as Don Don Donki outside Japan due to copyright issues) chose an interesting collaborator: singer Bruno Mars.

In a special campaign, the singer is seen with the chain’s famous blue penguin mascot dancing to what sounds like a house beat. Mars will be starring in a series of commercials as well as releasing limited edition merchandise with the brand.

As of now there is no hint as to what kind of merchandise will be produced, and besides the vague launch date (September) the website for the campaign offers precious other queues.

You can watch the first 30-second commercial with Bruno Mars tripping to a house beat with Don Quixote’s resident penguin below: