PETALING JAYA, Aug 20 — Popular manga series Jujutsu Kaisen will officially wrap up on September 30, announced Shonen Jump during a livestream on Monday.

This marks the end of an era for fans of the series, which has captivated audiences worldwide since its debut.

Creator Gege Akutami had previously hinted at the series' conclusion during Jump Festa '24 in December, suggesting this year’s event might be the last where Jujutsu Kaisen is still in serialisation.

The announcement comes just a month after the conclusion of My Hero Academia, which ended on August 4.

Both series have been significant pillars in the shonen genre, and their endings signal a notable shift in the manga landscape.

While My Hero Academia's conclusion was met with anticipation, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are expressing concern over whether the series will resolve its complex storylines and off-screen battles satisfactorily in its remaining five 19-page chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen first appeared in Shonen Jump in March 2018 and was adapted into an anime in October 2020.

The anime, produced by Studio Mappa, has been widely praised and won Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year Award in both 2020 and 2023.

The third season of the anime is set to adapt the manga’s third major arc, the Culling Game.

Throughout its run, the manga has achieved significant acclaim, transcending the anime community with references in various cultural contexts. Notable mentions include references during the 2024 Paris Olympics, a cosplay from Usher, and a song from Megan Thee Stallion’s album Otaku Hot Girl.

In addition to the series' finale, Shonen Jump has announced the Jump Next Gen Battle Manga award, which features illustrations of characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Bleach by Kohei Horikoshi.

The award, judged by Akutami, Horikoshi, Yuki Tabata, and Tite Kubo, will see the winner’s future series recommended by the judges and published in the digital edition of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Jujutsu Kaisen has a special place in the heart of Malaysians, after the anime referenced Kuantan and Kuala Lumpur in previous episodes.