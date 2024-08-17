KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Chiitan the self-proclaimed “Japanese crazy mascot” will be making an appearance at a “secret event” at yakiniku restaurant and cocktail bar Gyukyoku.

Chiitan recently posted that if they got enough Malaysian followers, they would come to the country and apparently that happened.

I'm Chiitan, Japanese crazy mascot.Chiitan loves MalaysiaIf lots of Malaysians follow Chiitan's x account, I can go!Please spread this post and follow us. Malaysians, will you welcome Chiitan?pic.twitter.com/F2lEh1ijgZ — ちぃたん／Chiitan (@chiitan7407) August 9, 2024

Who is Chiitan? The mascot is, as John Oliver describes them: “A giant otter wearing a turtle as a hat”.

Speaking of Oliver, he has even dedicated an entire episode to Chiitan’s origins as an unofficial mascot of the city of Susaki, Japan.

Since then Chiitan has been a mainstay of X (formerly twitter), putting up bizarre ads and claiming they have nothing to sell but advertise so people see less terrible X ads, but more Chiitan.

Big announcement Chiitan is going to MalaysiaChiitan will be appearing a secret event at GYUKYOKU on Saturday, August 17th. PlaceGYUKYOKU51, Jalan Tiong Nam, Off, Jin Raja Laut, 50350 Kuala Lumpur, WilayahPersekutuan Kuala Lumpur，Time22:00-1:00 (3hours)... pic.twitter.com/wfdYgyTCS9 August 14, 2024

Anyhow if you’re of the right age and demographic, you can pay RM300 to catch Chiitan at Gyukyoku tomorrow, August 17 from 10pm to 1am.

Gyukyoku’s address: 51, Jalan Tiong Nam, Off, Jin Raja Laut.

For a great primer about Chiitan’s antics and history, check out the John Oliver episode: