KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The sixth edition of the “Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) 2024” is back!

A youth competition designed to inspire young minds to develop problem-solving skills and address challenges in their communities with the power of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), this year's theme is “Start with Can”.

Malaysian students aged 13 to 15 are once again invited to identify pressing issues and create innovative solutions with STEM to make a positive change and stand a chance to win a share of prizes worth up to RM80,000 in technology and classroom supplies!

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Samsung Malaysia Electronics and Universiti Malaya to instill early interest and skills in STEM in hopes of equipping the next generation with the necessary skill sets needed to thrive and excel when they enter into the workforce.

This aligns with the nation’s vision of building a sustainable STEM talent pool to propel Malaysia towards its goal of becoming a high-tech nation by 2030.

Datuk Roh Jae Yeol, director of corporate affairs at Samsung Malaysia Electronics, said, “Generation Alpha has been immersed in a tech-savvy world, fostering great creativity and boldness in exploring and pioneering innovation.

“This trend aligns with future work demands in fields like artificial intelligence, IoT and advanced technologies.

“At Samsung, we believe young minds can overcome their communities' challenges through innovation, dedication, and passion.

“Samsung SFT is more than a competition; it serves as a catalyst, empowering all Malaysian youths to realise their capabilities and transform their ideas into tangible solutions that contribute to a better future.”

“We welcome all Malaysian youth innovators to break through language barriers and showcase their creativity in this competition. We have full faith that these young minds can change the world.

As educators, we are responsible for preparing them to navigate the digital frontier and make positive changes,” said Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Director of Universiti Malaya’s STEM Centre.

“This initiative also marks our pivotal commitment to fostering early-stage STEM education, a critical step in cultivating the talent pool that will drive our nation's economic development.”

Samsung SFT 2024 competition provides an opportunity for secondary students nationwide to showcase their innovative ideas by addressing real-world problems using STEM principles in a 800-word submission.

Entries will be evaluated by Samsung Malaysia and Universiti Malaya based on various criteria such as issue relevance, creativity, feasibility, STEM application, and presentation of innovative solutions.

The top 10 teams will advance to the next round, where they will enhance and present their ideas.

In December 2024, winners will be determined through a competitive pitching process.

Registration for SFT is now open and participants have until September 16, 2024 to submit their entries.

More information about SFT 2024 can be found here.