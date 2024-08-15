KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — In conjunction with Merdeka month and Malaysia Day, Astro Malaysia has launched its “Inilah KITA” campaign with content that will rouse the spirit of togetherness in the country.

From a specially curated channel to a catchy theme song and culminating in a three-day music and food festival, Astro is pulling out all the stops for this year’s celebrations.

According to Astro Malaysia Group Chief Executive Officer Euan Smith, the “Inilah KITA” campaign serves to celebrate and highlight the best of Malaysia.

“We named this campaign ‘Inilah KITA’ to reflect the essence of Malaysians — diverse, united, and resilient.

“Our focus this year is to celebrate the best of ‘KITA’, the spirit of togetherness in the multi-ethnic, multilingual and multi-cultural landscape of Malaysia.

“At Astro, we are committed to bringing diverse and enriching content to every home, fostering a sense of community, and embracing the spirit of KITA,” Smith said at the launch of the campaign recently.

From August 15 to September 16, Astro will be broadcasting its ‘KITA Channel’ (CH100) that will feature over 100 curated titles on Astro, NJOI and sooka.

Astro Malaysia’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Euan Smith during the launching of Inilah KITA campaign at Pavilion Damansara Heights. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

This includes the premiere of titles such as Lion Girl starring Erysha Emyra, which tells the story of Sakina, whose passion for lion dance led her to pursuing the art despite the challenges and setbacks along the way.

Also showing is Rombongan Makciks ke Dataran Merdeka, a tale of friendship and family starring Rozita Che Wan, Mandy Chong and Satthiya Kandi as three ‘makciks’ from Kg Wahab Satu who go on a journey to see their family in a fire brigade procession.

Other premieres on the KITA Channel is Astro’s most watched local Tamil series, Pasanga Season 2, that will feature 100 episodes, as well as new animation series Oga & Friends created by Digital Durian, the studio behind famous local animation Didi & Friends.

Not to be missed is The Music Journey, a music programme showcasing Malaysian singers, Priscilla Abby, Firdhaus, 3P Caven, Uriah See and RYOTA who will perform their versions of beloved Malaysian songs at various iconic spots across the country.

The campaign will also feature an official theme song, Inilah KITA, performed by an array of local artistes including Hael Husaini, Wani Kayrie, Daniel Fong, Balan Kash, Joey Leong and Roshini, which will be on streaming platforms from August 15.

Rounding all this off is a special three-day music and food festival, SYOK FEST KITA, which will run from September 6 to September 8 at Setia City Park Oval Lawn.

The three-day music and food festival coined as SYOK FEST KITA will feature over 25 local talents. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The SYOK FEST KITA will feature over 25 local acts and performers such as Floor 88, Datuk Hattan, Misha Omar, Bunga, Claudia Tan, Zayn Nakal, K Town Clan, 53 Universe, Kaka Azraff, and more.

Meanwhile, all 13 Astro radio stations in four languages will also come together on September 6 for a special outdoor LIVE broadcast, where members of the public will get the chance to interact with their favourite Astro radio personalities.

Malaysians can also participate through the Inilah Hero KITA social media campaign from August 15 to September 16, by sharing their own stories of other Malaysians who exemplify qualities such as kindness, dedication and positivity.

The stories may be submitted via text, picture, or video format on social media using the hashtag #InilahKITA, with submissions getting a chance to be featured on Astro Awani and on KITA Channel during the Berita Terkini KITA daily segments.

Subscribe to Astro for only RM41.99 per month with 30 per cent off and free installation to experience Malaysia’s rich array of content on KITA (CH100) and enjoy free previews of six channels.

Don’t miss out on SYOK FEST KITA and stay tuned for Astro Radio’s LIVE outside broadcast on KITA FM and join hands with fellow Malaysians by participating in the Inilah Hero KITA movement and make a positive impact in the community.

For more information on Astro’s Inilah KITA campaign, please click here.